Anna-Maria Ferchichi discusses her personal sexual inclinations.

In a candid conversation, rapper Bushido's partner Anna-Maria Ferchichi, who shares seven children with him, including triplets, discusses their bedroom activities after twelve years of marriage. She reveals that their intimate life is far from lacking, to the contrary. During a Q&A session with her Instagram followers, she candidly discloses their intimate details.

"Alright, folks, I'm in bed," the 42-year-old starts the erotic Q&A, and is taken aback by the first query. A fan wonders if she and Bushido (whose real name is Anis Mohamed Youssef Ferchichi) engage in oral sex. Ferchichi responds frankly, "I can't believe it! Are there truly partnerships where there's no oral sex? We do it almost more often than regular sex." She also openly talks about anal sex, "Yes, we had it today. We both enjoy it."

Oil-based seduction

There's no confusion when she steps out of the shower and applies "a certain oil." It signifies to her husband that "she's in the mood for intimacy now."

The Ferchichis place a high emphasis on hygiene. What she appreciates about her husband is his perpetual freshness and pleasant scent, she admits. She prefers not to single out a specific body part that she finds particularly appealing about him but simply finds him "attractive and appealing" overall.

When questioned about the usual frequency of sex in a marriage, the 42-year-old admits that there are phases when a couple has fewer intimate moments. However, she believes, "It's essential in a partnership." She encourages her followers not to let the frequency of intimacy distress them, "It should be enjoyable and satisfying!"

