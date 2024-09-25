Anna Imposter, Societal Swindler, Affirms No Benefit Lost from Brief Run on 'DWTS'

The ex-socialite-turned-prisoner, serving almost four years behind bars following multiple financial offense convictions, and her companion Ezra Sosa exited the ABC dancing competition during its Tuesday episode.

Sorokin showed no signs of distress in her post-elimination chat with show co-host Julianne Hough, who inquired about Sorokin's thoughts on her time in the ballroom.

"Nothing," Sorokin answered with a chuckle.

Given her minimal screen time, this may not have come as a surprise, considering she was one of the initial contestants eliminated, alongside Tori Spelling and her partner Pasha Pashkov, who also bid farewell on the same day.

Sorokin's apathetic attitude persisted further.

During her post-show chat with GMA, when asked about her experience on the show, she simply mentioned that "it was a new thing." When inquired about her favorite aspect of being on the show, she didn't sugarcoat her answer.

"Getting eliminated," she laughed.

However, she subsequently expressed her sadness over being booted off early from the show and lamented that her anticipated "second chance" following her legal issues had now been squandered.

Condemned to grand larceny and other financial offenses in 2019, Sorokin swindled over $200,000, feigning a German heiress with a trust fund to enjoy a lavish lifestyle. She served two years in prison and an additional 18 months under immigration authorities' detention for visa overstay.

An Emmy-winning series titled "Inventing Anna," featuring Julia Garner, recounted Sorokin's adventures.

Recently, Sorokin has been residing under house arrest in New York, donning a monitoring ankle device, while contesting her deportation order. Previously, she secured and utilized US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's approval to venture to Los Angeles, where the show is filmed.

Her anklet, adorned with gems and sparkles, has since gained her the most online attention.

Sorokin found entertainment in the unexpected pleasure of getting eliminated from the dancing competition. Despite her early exit, she noticed that the show provided a "new thing" in her life.

