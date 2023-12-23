"Christmas Dancing Star 2023" - Anna Ermakova impresses the jury once again

Anna Ermakova (23) is the winner of the Christmas show of "Let's Dance". Together with her dance partner Valentin Lusin (36), she managed to convince the jury on Friday evening and achieve the full score twice, according to the RTL channel.

Great enthusiasm for Ermakova's talent

In the first round, the dancing couple performed a sensual rumba. "That should be 30 points for each of us, so 90!" commented juror Joachim Llambi (59). The other two jury members were equally impressed by the performance and awarded 10 points each.

In the second round, Ermakova and Lusin performed a "Christmas Quickstep" on stage. Here, too, the judges were completely enraptured. "You dance like a pro!" said Jorge González (56) to the 23-year-old. Motsi Mabuse (42) agreed with her colleague: "It's like Broadway!", she said of Ermakova's performance.

Double win for the dance team

It was a real success for the British model and the dancer, as they also came first in this year's "Lets Dance" season. This means they will look back on 2023 as two-time winners. Last year, Rúrik Gíslason (35) was crowned "Christmas Dancing Star 2022". In 2021, the ex-professional footballer won"Let's Dance".

