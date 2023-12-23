Justice - Ankle bracelet used almost 1270 times so far

At the end of October, a convicted murderer escaped on a guarded trip despite wearing an electronic ankle bra celet. The German-Kazakh broke the anklet with the help of a tool and is still wanted throughout Europe. According to the Ministry of Justice, this was an isolated case.

The ankle bracelet in the prison system

According to the Ministry of Justice, since the implementation of the ankle bracelet project in the prison system in Baden-Württemberg began in August 2019, there have been a total of 1267 deployments with this type of bracelet up to and including October 2023.

According to the Ministry of Justice, ankle bracelets were used in prisons a total of 358 times in 2022. In 2023, there have been 336 deployments so far (as of October 31, 2023). In the prison system, ankle bracelets - known locally as electronic monitoring - are fitted to prisoners and those in preventive detention when they are executed. At the end of the execution, the electronic ankle bracelet is removed again.

The ankle bracelet after release from prison

In addition, an electronic ankle bracelet is currently ordered for 15 people in Baden-Württemberg as part of supervision of conduct. This includes 13 people who have been convicted of sexual and/or violent offenses. In addition, three people were in custody for arson offenses. The German Criminal Code provides for supervision of conduct after imprisonment and in connection with a custodial measure such as placement in a detention center.

According to the Ministry of Justice, crimes for which supervision of conduct is provided include in particular crimes against sexual self-determination, acts of violence endangering the state, the formation of terrorist organizations, crimes against personal freedom, theft and robbery offenses, stolen goods and money laundering offenses, (computer) fraud, various crimes that endanger the general public such as arson and drug-related offenses.

The police union takes a critical view of ankle bracelets

According to Ralf Kusterer, regional head of the German Police Union (DPolG), ankle bracelets are not a panacea. "Ankle bracelets that you can simply get rid of or whose mode of operation can be influenced in such a way that they are basically ineffective are useless. It is necessary to take the current situation as an opportunity to review this technical surveillance option."

The DPolG has been critical of ankle bracelets for a long time. "This applies to both accompanied and unaccompanied release, as well as other cases. Especially as more is needed than ankle bracelets for criminals with serious offenses. After all, a person can also commit an offense with an ankle monitor in their permitted environment. We have to let go of the idea that we can create perfect security," said Kusterer. The recent escape shows this. Nobody can rely on an anklet anymore. "Escorts must be fully monitored by staff. If this is not possible, no exit must be made."

Ankle bracelet in prison under review

Justice Minister Marion Gentges (CDU) announced her intention to examine whether the way inmates are escorted should be organized differently in the future. It would have to be examined whether only one place per excursion should be visited in future. According to the Ministry of Justice, some of the excursions have so far been coordinated with the prisoners' families in advance. This should also be questioned, said Gentges. The ankle bracelet may also need to be equipped differently, Gentges said at a recent state parliament meeting. This might involve other technical options to achieve even greater security.

Which prisoners wear ankle bracelets?

The ankle bracelet is particularly suitable for prisoners who have been sentenced to life imprisonment or those who are not suitable for measures that go beyond the execution of the sentence. Furthermore, according to the Ministry of Justice, ankle bracelets are particularly suitable for prisoners who are not participating in specified treatment measures or for whom treatment is still in its infancy. "During executions, prisoners are under the constant and direct supervision of prison officers; the ankle bracelet is merely an additional means of security," said a ministry spokesperson.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de