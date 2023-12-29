New Year's Eve - Animal welfare officer calls for firecrackers to be banned

Shortly before the turn of the year, Brandenburg's state animal welfare officer Anne Zinke has called on people to avoid New Year's Eve fireworks to protect animals. Not only domestic and farm animals, but also wild animals suffer from the noise, light and smoke, Zinke said in a statement on Friday. "New Year's Eve is no fun for animals." New Year's Eve fireworks cause animals to panic. However, those who do not want to do without rockets and firecrackers should not set off fireworks near animals and should also keep their distance from zoos, animal enclosures, stables and wooded areas.

At the turn of the year, animals should not be taken outside at midnight, but they should not be left alone either, according to the animal welfare officers. It makes sense to find a quiet and noise-protected retreat for your four-legged friend.

Source: www.stern.de