New Year's Eve - Animal welfare officer appeals: Do without fireworks

State animal welfare officer Katharina Erdmann is appealing to people in Schleswig-Holstein to avoid fireworks wherever possible. "Even though fireworks are beautiful to look at, many people forget that they cause suffering for animals and harm the environment," Erdmann said on Friday.

Noise and flashes of light cause many animals to panic. Pets such as dogs and cats often only dared to come out of their hiding places after hours. The consequences could be even more serious for wild animals such as deer, birds or hares: "They often flee from the supposed danger from their traditional territories, sometimes even injuring themselves in the process," said Erdmann. But animals kept in enclosures, runs or stables are also often frightened and panicked.

Source: www.stern.de