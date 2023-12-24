Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssaint's evepresentchristmasanimalsosnabrück zooneedslower saxonyentryosnabrückchildren

Animal treats at the zoo

Every year, Osnabrück Zoo offered free admission for children up to the age of 16 on Christmas Eve. Many families took advantage of the offer despite the rainy weather. In a competition, four families were given the chance to take part in gift-wrapping for the animals. Among others, a wolverine...

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
A wolverine curiously examines a cardboard box in rainy weather on Christmas Eve at Osnabrück Zoo.....aussiedlerbote.de
A wolverine curiously examines a cardboard box in rainy weather on Christmas Eve at Osnabrück Zoo. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Christmas - Animal treats at the zoo

Every year, Osnabrück Zoo offered free admission for children up to the age of 16 on Christmas Eve. Many families took advantage of the offer despite the rainy weather. In a competition, four families were given the chance to take part in gift-wrapping for the animals. Among others, a wolverine and a reindeer were presented with a box with the inscription "Merry Christmas" - packed with treats.

Osnabrück Zoo

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public
Fairy lights shine in front of two church towers. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Nuremberg city dean Lurz on peace at Christmas

At Christmas, the Catholic city dean of Nuremberg, Andreas Lurz, turned his attention to the world's theaters of war. "On this special night, peace is the theme of all," said Lurz on Christmas Eve in his Christmas sermon, which was distributed in advance. "At no time is the longing for peace as...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public