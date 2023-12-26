Activism - Animal rights activists disrupt Christmas service

According to police, two women and two men disrupted a Christmas church service in Munich by making announcements with a megaphone and displaying banners. The content of the incident on Christmas Eve was about animal welfare, the police said on Tuesday.

The four activists, aged 24, 25, 30 and 34, were asked to leave the church several times. Because they did not do so, churchgoers took the quartet to the exit and called the police, it said. Officers confiscated the banners and the megaphone. The four people are being investigated for disturbing religious practice and trespassing.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de