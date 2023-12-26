Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewswomenpolicemenanimalsactivismmunichanimal welfarechristmaschristmas servicechurchbavariasaint's eveupper bavariaanimal rights activist

Animal rights activists disrupt Christmas service

According to police, two women and two men disrupted a Christmas church service in Munich by making announcements with a megaphone and displaying banners. The content of the incident on Christmas Eve was about animal welfare, the police said on Tuesday.

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
Light casts the shadow of a cross through a church window. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Light casts the shadow of a cross through a church window. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Activism - Animal rights activists disrupt Christmas service

According to police, two women and two men disrupted a Christmas church service in Munich by making announcements with a megaphone and displaying banners. The content of the incident on Christmas Eve was about animal welfare, the police said on Tuesday.

The four activists, aged 24, 25, 30 and 34, were asked to leave the church several times. Because they did not do so, churchgoers took the quartet to the exit and called the police, it said. Officers confiscated the banners and the megaphone. The four people are being investigated for disturbing religious practice and trespassing.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Ulm coach Anton Gavel applauds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Ulm basketball players lose home game in Eurocup

German basketball champions Ratiopharm Ulm have suffered a surprising defeat in the Eurocup. The team of Head Coach Anton Gavel was beaten 79:85 (41:40) by Turk Telekom Ankara on Boxing Day. Ulm had previously won five out of six home games in the competition, while Ankara lost five out of six...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public
View of the dam wall of the full Okertal reservoir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Oker dam full: concern about rising water levels

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man killed in Cuxhaven: Two young men arrested

Following a suspected violent crime against a 56-year-old man in Cuxhaven, the police have arrested two men aged 20 and 21. The 56-year-old was found lifeless by relatives in a residential area in the city center on Sunday morning. He was found to have stab wounds that led to his death....

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest