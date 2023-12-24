Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsWiesbadenhesseanimalsauthoritiesanimal rights activistdog breedold town

Animal rights activists demand abolition of breed list

Animal rights activists are calling for the abolition of the breed list in Hesse, in which certain dog breeds are declared dangerous. "Most bite incidents do not come from listed dogs", said Sigrid Faust-Schmidt from the State Animal Protection Association of Hesse in Altenstadt. A mandatory...

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
An American Staffordshire Terrier dog wears a muzzle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An American Staffordshire Terrier dog wears a muzzle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Authorities - Animal rights activists demand abolition of breed list

Animal rights activists are calling for the abolition of the breed list in Hesse, in which certain dog breeds are declared dangerous. "Most bite incidents do not come from listed dogs", said Sigrid Faust-Schmidt from the State Animal Protection Association of Hesse in Altenstadt. A mandatory dog license for owners would make more sense.

The breed list was introduced in 2000 and the "Danger Prevention Ordinance on the Keeping and Leading of Dogs" has been in force in Hesse for 30 years. According to the Ministry of the Interior in Wiesbaden, the breed list is regularly reviewed and breeds are removed or added under certain circumstances.

Anyone who keeps one of these so-called list dogs must fulfill official requirements and pay a very high dog tax in many municipalities. The dog must pass a character test. These animals are often kept in animal shelters and are difficult to place.

Dog ordinance

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public
Fairy lights shine in front of two church towers. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Nuremberg city dean Lurz on peace at Christmas

At Christmas, the Catholic city dean of Nuremberg, Andreas Lurz, turned his attention to the world's theaters of war. "On this special night, peace is the theme of all," said Lurz on Christmas Eve in his Christmas sermon, which was distributed in advance. "At no time is the longing for peace as...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public