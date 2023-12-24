Authorities - Animal rights activists demand abolition of breed list

Animal rights activists are calling for the abolition of the breed list in Hesse, in which certain dog breeds are declared dangerous. "Most bite incidents do not come from listed dogs", said Sigrid Faust-Schmidt from the State Animal Protection Association of Hesse in Altenstadt. A mandatory dog license for owners would make more sense.

The breed list was introduced in 2000 and the "Danger Prevention Ordinance on the Keeping and Leading of Dogs" has been in force in Hesse for 30 years. According to the Ministry of the Interior in Wiesbaden, the breed list is regularly reviewed and breeds are removed or added under certain circumstances.

Anyone who keeps one of these so-called list dogs must fulfill official requirements and pay a very high dog tax in many municipalities. The dog must pass a character test. These animals are often kept in animal shelters and are difficult to place.

