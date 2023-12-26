Skip to content
Animal gift for husband David

David Beckham can now look forward to fresh eggs every day: his wife gave him some chickens for Christmas.

David and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999 and have four children..aussiedlerbote.de
Victoria Beckham - Animal gift for husband David

Victoria (49) and David Beckham (48) have several million in their bank account and can afford some luxury goods. This makes the search for the perfect Christmas present all the more difficult. This year, the designer has come up with something animal-themed.

A couple of chickens and a rooster

"What do you get David Beckham for Christmas?" asked the former Spice Girls singer, posing a question that many other women are probably asking themselves about their men. In a video on her Instagram account, however, she showed that she has found an answer. In the clip, former soccer star David Beckham can be seen wearing a Christmas hat in an animal enclosure. "I have a couple of chickens and a rooster," he explained while scattering seeds. The fashion designer who filmed the footage referred to them as "Beckham chickens" and noted that they are "a bit camera shy".

Romeo Beckham was absent from the family party

The couple spent Christmas with their children in Miami. Only Romeo Beckham (21) was missing, his mother let the England Brentford footballer know: "We miss you." Victoria Beckham posted two family portraits for the festive season, sending Christmas greetings to the world. In one, the pair are cuddling with their sons Brooklyn (24), Romeo (21) and Cruz (18) and daughter Harper (12). Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz (28) is also in the second picture. Beckham wrote: "Merry Christmas! Much love from the Beckhams and the Peltz Beckhams."

Source: www.stern.de

