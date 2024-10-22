Angling for herring in the Baltic Sea might persist for fishermen.

The upcoming EU fishing quotas for the Baltic Sea fishermen are yet to be finalized, but there's some good news for the small-scale fishermen. An extension of the exemption that allows them to continue catching herring has been approved. However, this exemption comes with some conditions.

By 2025, German fishermen in the Baltic Sea will be permitted to fish for herring using minimally-equipped boats and traditional gear like gillnets, as an overwhelming majority of EU nations have agreed to extend this exemption, as revealed by the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

Previously, German Fisheries Minister Cem Özdemir had advocated vigorously for these exceptions to persist, opposing the EU Commission's proposal to eliminate them. Özdemir emphasized, "It's crucial to highlight that the small-scale coastline fishery of western herring does not negatively impact the stock recovery process."

The agreement reached in Luxembourg also stipulates a cap on the amount of cod that can be unintentionally caught as byproduct in the western Baltic Sea. The limit for herring bycatch remains unchanged. These regulations are due to the deteriorating state of many fish stocks in the Baltic Sea.

Environmental advocates have been forewarning about the consequences of climate change, marine contamination, and overfishing for an extended period. "Fish populations need time to rejuvenate and reach a size suitable for further fishing," asserts the BUND.

Annually, EU countries determine the maximum amount of fish that can be harvested from the Baltic Sea. The EU Commission's proposal, which incorporates scientific advice from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES), serves as the foundation for this determination.

