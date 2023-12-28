Skip to content
Angelique Kerber makes her comeback after 18 months of maternity leave: "I'm under no pressure"

How strong is Angelique Kerber still? After a long maternity leave, Germany's most successful tennis player in recent years returns to the United Cup in Sydney - without match rhythm, but with starting fever. However, she is under no pressure.

Angelique Kerber at the 2024 United Cup in the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

Tennis player Angelique Kerber is looking forward to her comeback tournament after a long maternity leave with great anticipation, but without any concrete expectations. "I'm not putting any pressure on myself, I'm just letting it come to me," the former world number one told the German Press Agency ahead of the United Cup in Australia, which starts on Friday: "Normally I knew where I stood after one preparation - plus or minus. Now I'm curious to see how it will all be."

Comeback for Angelique Kerber after 18 months of maternity leave

After an 18-month break, during which she gave birth to her daughter Liana, Kerber is returning to the tennis tour. In the mixed team competition, she will compete for Germany in preliminary round group D in Sydney with Alexander Zverev; a mixed doubles match is also possible with the Olympic champion. According to the schedule, Kerber will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini this Saturday, while her opponent on New Year's Day will be France's Caroline Garcia.

"Competing as a team for Germany, together with Sascha Zverev, is of course a completely different feeling to competing in a regular tournament," said the 35-year-old, who is hoping for a "very fun time". "It's also always a great honor for both of us to play for Germany." Looking ahead to the first highlight of the season in Melbourne from January 14, the Kiel native added: "Every match before the Australian Open will help me to get into it and find my rhythm."

"I love the sport, that's why I'm doing all this"

Kerber arrived in Sydney with her daughter on Wednesday and had already completed her first training session on the same day. Now she is really looking forward to the competition. "Just being back on the court, playing matches and feeling the energy of the crowd. That spurs me on," said the three-time Grand Slam tournament winner: "I love the sport, that's why I'm doing all this."

Source: www.stern.de

