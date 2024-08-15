Angelina Pannek is giving birth to her third child

All good things come in threes, as the saying goes. Angelina and Sebastian Pannek agree. The birth of their third child has made their family "complete", the reality TV couple announced.

Angelina and Sebastian Pannek have become parents for the third time. The influencer couple revealed this to their followers on Instagram. In a joint post, they wrote: "Little one, you make our family complete and we thank life every day for giving us three such wonderful, healthy children." In the post, they promise their children: "We will always be there for you, whatever path you choose. We are here for you, for life and beyond."

The couple shared a clip showing a photo from a baby bump photoshoot. In a text accompanying it, the trio of parents wrote: "Our wonderful son. We could hardly wait for the day, we were so excited to finally hold you in our arms and cuddle with you. Mama, Papa, and your siblings are so incredibly in love with you and let you feel it every second."

The couple did not reveal any details about the birth. With the baby news, Angelina Pannek is interrupting her announced social media break. After several pregnancy photoshoots and pictures from an elaborate baby shower, the 32-year-old had bid farewell to her "baby break" in mid-July. "I'm looking forward to fully enjoying this wonderful time with my family. When I feel ready, I'll be back online," she wrote on Instagram.

For Angelina and Sebastian Pannek, it's their third child together and their second son. "Love is in the air and in our third miracle," the couple announced the pregnancy in February. Their first son was born in the summer of 2020, followed by their daughter in the fall of 2022. The couple got married in 2020.

Both became known as candidates in the "Bachelor" universe. Sebastian Pannek was the "Bachelor" in 2017 and was then together with the winner Clea-Lacy Juhn for a year and a half. Angelina Pannek came in second in "Bachelor" Christian Tews in 2014, still under the name Angelina Heger. In 2015, she participated in the Dschungelcamp.

