Angelina Jolie's son Pax is in the hospital after an accident.

Pax Jolie-Pitt crashes in Los Angeles on an e-bike into the rear of a car. The adopted son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ends up in the hospital with a head injury. Witnesses say he wasn't wearing a helmet.

Angelina Jolie's adopted son Pax Jolie-Pitt was involved in an accident on a BMX-style e-bike Monday evening in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old reportedly collided around 5 p.m. on the busy Los Feliz Boulevard with a car that was stopped at a red light, according to U.S. website "TMZ".

Pax Jolie-Pitt reportedly suffered head injuries and complained of hip pain. Paramedics initially suspected a mild brain bleed, so he was taken to the hospital, where it was thankfully ruled out. He was able to return home the same evening. Witnesses say he wasn't wearing a helmet.

Distance from adoptive father Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie first adopted the then three-year-old from a Vietnamese orphanage in 2007. A year later, Brad Pitt also adopted him, as he was in a relationship with the "Lara Croft" actress at the time. Now, the relationship between Pax and his adoptive father is reportedly strained. In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce, followed by bitter disputes, including custody of their children and their French vineyard. Pax's sisters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt have both recently dropped their father's last name.

Pitt and Jolie have six children together: Maddox, Zahara, and Pax were adopted, while Shiloh and the twins Knox and Vivienne are biological. Jolie and Pitt met on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" in 2005 and got engaged in 2012. They married in France in 2014.

