- Angelina Jolie references Venice in an enigmatic manner.

Angelina Jolie is set to portray opera singer Maria Callas in an upcoming film. When asked about the aspects of Callas she could relate to, the 49-year-old shared in Venice, "There's a lot I'm keeping under wraps in this spot that you might be aware of or have suspected."

The film, titled "Maria" by Pablo Larraín, delves into the last days of Callas (1923-1977), including her turbulent relationship with Aristotle Onassis in flashbacks. Jolie's remarks could potentially allude to her own romantic past, as her ex-spouse Brad Pitt is also anticipated in Venice with his new film.

Jolie: Identifies with Callas' vulnerability

Discussing her connection with Callas, Jolie mentioned, "What truly drew me in - and this might surprise you - is probably the part of her that was incredibly sensitive. Being that delicate and emotionally exposed, she couldn't let the world see that side of her. That vulnerability is the aspect I can connect with the most."

To prepare for the role, Jolie revealed she spent seven long months preparing. "When I first sang, I was so nervous. My sons were there and helped me lock the door so no one else could enter, and I was quivering."

She wasn't introduced to opera until later in life. "I was more into punk music earlier," she admitted. "I loved a variety of genres, but I listened to The Clash more than most. I still adore them."

"But if you've gone through a lot in life, if you've experienced a certain amount of despair, pain, love, there are only certain sounds that resonate with that feeling. For me, nothing fits that emotion quite like the powerful emotions contained in the tones of opera."

Venice Festival ensures Jolie and Pitt don't cross paths

Tonight marks the premiere of "Maria." Three days later, Brad Pitt's new film "Bullet Train" is scheduled to premiere in Venice. Festival director Alberto Barbera informed "Vanity Fair" magazine that measures have been taken to prevent the two from encountering each other at the Lido. "Angelina will be present on the first day, Thursday, the 29th, and will then depart with Pablo Larraín for Telluride. Brad will arrive in Venice on Saturday. It's physically impossible for them to run into each other at the Lido."

The Commission, led by festival director Alberto Barbera, has implemented measures to ensure Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt do not cross paths during the Venice Film Festival. Jolie will attend the premiere of "Maria" on Thursday and depart with director Pablo Larraín for Telluride, while Pitt will arrive in Venice on Saturday.

Read also: