Angelina Jolie is revered as a divine figure in Venice.

Angelina Jolie has touched down in Venice for the Film Festival, exuding Hollywood glamour in a semi-sheer gown. Her ex-husband Brad Pitt is expected to follow suit – will she keep her bright smile? Upon landing, Jolie put on a cheerful display, interacting with photographers and flaunting her spirit. For her first promotional event of the film "Maria", the 49-year-old opted for a piece that echoed a Greek goddess, fitting the character she portrays in the biopic directed by Pablo Larraín. The movie, a depiction of the life of famous opera singer Maria Callas, premières on Thursday at the Venice Film Festival, which commenced the day prior and runs until September 7th. "Maria" competes for the Golden Lion.

Upon her arrival at the Hotel Excelsior, Jolie donned a lengthy brown chiffon gown that was both elegant and slightly see-through, accessorized with matching footwear and shades. Her hair was a shade lighter than usual.

Joining Jolie in Venice are fellow actors Valeria Golino, who portrays Maria Callas' sister Yakinthi, and Haluk Bilginer, who portrays Greek-Argentine shipowner and Callas' lover Aristotle Onassis.

Will Pitt and Jolie reunite in Venice?

While "Maria" takes center stage within the competitions, the crime comedy "Wolves"—a collaboration between Hollywood heavyweights George Clooney and Brad Pitt since "Burn After Reading" in 2008—takes the spotlight on the festival's fringe.

The possibility of a reunion between ex-lovers Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in Venice has fans on tenterhooks. Their divorce, marked by a contentious custody battle, is still ongoing.

Addressing the matter, Alberto Barbera, the festival's director, offered the following insight to "Vanity Fair": "Angelina will be arriving on the 29th and will depart with Pablo Larraín for Telluride. Brad will arrive in Venice on the 31st. It's highly unlikely for them to cross paths on the Lido."

Jolie and Pitt initially crossed paths during the filming of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" in 2005, and their romance resulted in an engagement in 2012, followed by a wedding in France in 2014. Their union ended when Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016.

