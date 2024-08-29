Angelina Jolie expresses shock at her exposed vulnerability

Angelina Jolie possesses a fierce spirit. During the event for her latest film "Maria" at the Venice Film Festival, she veers towards her sensitive side.

In her contentious split with Brad Pitt, Jolie, known as a mother of six, fights with the tenacity of a lioness. Yet, at the Venice Film Festival, she surprisingly reveals her gentler side. She discusses her shared vulnerabilities with Maria Callas (born 1923, deceased 1977), the renowned opera singer she portrays in Pablo Larraín's new biopic "Maria". The 49-year-old shares, "There might be aspects of her that you're fully aware of or suspect, things I won't disclose here." She adds, "I feel a deep connection to her, perhaps it's the softer side of her that had no outlet in the world, a side that was incredibly sensitive and emotionally open."

"Hoping to draw more opera lovers"

At the press conference, Jolie was also inquired about the possibility of an Oscar nomination for her performance. She stated, "My measure of success isn't the positive response from the critics, but rather the reaction of Callas's fans and opera enthusiasts. I'd hate to disappoint them. Beyond that, I'm truly appreciative of any feedback regarding my work in other facets of my career." Jolie hopes the film will attract more audience towards opera.

At the film's premiere that evening, Angelina Jolie strutted on the red carpet in a silky, skin-toned evening dress. She draped a fur stole with a golden pin on her shoulder. Her long, blonde-streaked hair cascaded down her back, and she finished her look with a bold red lipstick.

