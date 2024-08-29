- Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are at the brink of a potential rift.

Disagreement at the Grand Canal – the occasion organizers in Venice would prefer to avoid it. Despite the fact that a public disagreement between two popular Hollywood actors of the past decades – Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – would certainly stir up excitement. Since their separation in the fall of 2016, the two have been bitter rivals.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: No Encounters in Venice

They are argueing over their shared children, over the former shared family retreat in France, and generally over who gets to tell the tale of their love story's end. Currently, both Jolie and Pitt are supposed to be in the city of Venice, Italy. Both are there to promote their respective film projects, Jolie for her drama "Maria," where she portrays opera singer Maria Callas, and Pitt for his thriller-comedy "Wolfs."

Brangelina in Venice: There's plenty of potential for explosions. But that's exactly what the film festival director Alberto Barbera wants to avoid, as he told "Vanity Fair." There has naturally been some excitement, but neither of the international stars should have any cause for concern. "Angelina will be there on the first day, Thursday the 29th, and will then leave with [director] Pablo Larraín to Telluride. Brad will only arrive in Venice on Saturday, so it's impossible for them to cross paths on the Lido," said Barbera.

Under the Same Roof

Personal dramas rarely cause problems in Venice, he also clarified. "The biggest problem is the hotels, because we only have one five-star hotel on the Lido, the 'Excelsior.' Everyone would like to stay there, but it's impossible to find a room for everyone, so we have to convince people to stay in other hotels," the festival director said.

Reports suggest that the former couple could almost be running into each other in the city of Venice. Both have reportedly chosen to stay at the luxurious "Cipriani" hotel.

Source: "Vanity Fair"

