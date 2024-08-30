- Angel will be making a comeback to Schweriner Castle's majestic dome.

The near 900-kilogram statue of the archangel, sporting an old patina, is set to make its comeback to the grandiose dome of Schwerin Castle in a few days, weather conditions permitting. The anticipated installation date is next Wednesday, as communicated by the Schwerin-based Building and Property Office.

Over the past half a year, the 1857 zinc sculpture received a dedicated TLC at a metal workshop in Berlin. Layer upon layer of old gold and paint were painstakingly scraped off, and damages were mended with precision. To finish off, the archangel underwent a two-layered gilding process, taking approximately 480 laborious hours.

The Schwerin Royal Estate, encompassing the castle, was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in late July.

After its meticulous restoration, the rejuvenated Monument of the archangel will once again grace the towering heights of Schwerin Castle. Visitors to the UNESCO World Heritage site will soon have the opportunity to admire this historic Monument in all its restored glory.

Read also: