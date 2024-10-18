The duo's conversation takes place two years after their initial, memorable encounter sparked widespread interest, and this encounter lives up to the anticipation - in their recent conversation, Garfield and Dimoldenberg balanced their interview gimmick with what seemed like genuine chemistry, with plenty of laughter included.

Dimoldenberg shared her thoughts with Garfield in the clip, stating "I think there's something going on here." She even suggested that Garfield has been avoiding her for two years due to the intense feelings being too overwhelming.

Acknowledging their past enjoyable interactions, Garfield admitted he believes they could have gone on an actual date if it weren't for being on her show.

"Strip away the practicalities and the logic," he said, "I genuinely believe that we could have."

The palpable connection between Garfield and Dimoldenberg has left fans eager for more, following the viral spread of their flirty exchanges captured online.

As the story goes, their connection began two years ago when they had a playful encounter at the 2022 British GQ Men of the Year party, soon to be captured by cameras and posted online.

They reconnected on the Red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, engaging in giggles and flirtatious banter, fueling the fans' hope for a potential couple. Garfield even jokingly mentioned that he can't visit her show for a "date" because he's "scared of what might happen."

Dimoldenberg has amassed millions of views from her interviews with celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Billie Eilish, and Jack Harlow, renowned for her comedic approach of transforming awkward moments into lively conversations.

The show's format may be a playful "date," and it seems logical that Garfield would choose to appear on her show during his promotional period for his recent film "We Live in Time."

However, the actor shows a hint of leaving room for a potential genuine romantic relationship with "Chicken Shop's" host to develop.

By the end of Friday's episode, Garfield proposed that this interview be regarded as merely "a practice round."

"I think we should give it another try," he said. "And make it better this time."

