- Andrich extends his contract in Leverkusen early

Bayer Leverkusen, the German champions, are committed to a long-term collaboration with national team player Robert Andrich. The midfielder, signed from Union Berlin in 2021, has extended his contract, originally set to expire on June 30, 2026, by two more years.

"Robert Andrich has become one of the key pillars of our Werkself and has delivered outstanding performances on the international stage," said Sporting Director Simon Rolfes, explaining the decision. "Robert is a leader on and off the pitch. He combines immense tackling strength with footballing class and can deploy these qualities across various positions," Rolfes said of his strategist, who has long been a staple of the German national team.

The 29-year-old has played 142 Bundesliga games for the Rhine side, scoring 16 goals. "I'm experiencing the most successful phase of my career and I can feel that the team's hunger is still great, even after this special season," said Andrich.

