Epstein scandal reopened - Andrew allegedly molested another woman

Prince Andrew (63) is once again facing serious allegations in connection with the abuse scandal surrounding Jeffrey Epstein (1953-2019). On Wednesday, a US court published around 40 documents from the defamation trial between abuse victim Virginia Giuffre (40) and Epstein's long-time partner and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell (62) in 2015. It not only contains a list of 170 real names mentioned in the trial. According to People magazine, one plaintiff also claimed in the court documents that Prince Andrew had sexually harassed her.

Andrew allegedly grabbed a woman's breast

Specifically, Johanna Sjoberg (42), one of the many abuse victims of the now deceased sex offender, accused Andrew in May 2016 of grabbing her breast at Epstein's house in New York in 2001. She was 20 years old at the time. According to court documents, a group photo with Epstein, Maxwell, Giuffre, Andrew, a doll with Andrew's likeness and Sjoberg was also allegedly taken at the time.

"They told us to lie down on the couch. And so Andrew and Virginia sat down on the couch. They put the doll on their laps. And then I sat on Andrew's lap. They took the doll's hand and put it on Virginia's chest and so Andrew put his on mine," the statement read verbatim, according to People. When asked if Prince Andrew's gesture was a "joke", Sjoberg replied "yes".

Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties in 2020

Virginia Giuffre sued Andrew in August 2021. She accused him of sexually abusing her at the age of 17 at Jeffrey Epstein's mansion in Manhattan. Andrew vehemently denied all allegations. An out-of-court settlement was reached in February 2022. Andrew is said to have paid Guiffre a sum in the millions. In May 2020, he resigned from his royal duties. In January 2022, Andrew had to relinquish his titles and patronages and has no longer been called "His Royal Highness" since then.

Source: www.stern.de