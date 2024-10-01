André Rieu continually reigns as the monarch of the waltz, maintaining his position.

André Rieu continues to perform, his Stradivari making melodies for over four decades now. This Dutchman's talent and dedication have rightfully earned him the title of the Waltz King. And even at 75, there's no sign of him stepping down from his throne.

When André Rieu holds his bow and touches the strings of his instrument, a sense of nostalgia fills the air. His music has the power to put a smile on many faces and sometimes even induce a tear.

On October 1st, the Maestro celebrated his 75th birthday. For close to 40 years, he's been enthralling audiences globally. André Rieu is undeniably the Waltz King. Retirement isn't even a thought in his mind: "At 140, I'd still be halfway there," he joked.

Recently, Rieu concluded a tour in South America. A new album is on the horizon, and in the following year, there's a grand birthday tour scheduled across Germany, featuring ten concerts from Hamburg to Munich. This isn't retiring "behind the geraniums," as the Dutch refer to it.

"I enjoy this," says Rieu, and the joy is palpable. Legendary are his summer open-air concerts at the Vrijthof, a historic square in his hometown, Maastricht. Thousands of lights illuminate the stage, elegant couples dance, and the Maestro, with his full head of hair, in a white shirt and dark tailcoat, conducts with a contagious energy, setting the rhythm for a three-quarter time waltz. Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra put thousands in a revelry.

"In classical music, the waltz is often considered lightweight and humorous," says Rieu. But that's not the same as simple, he argues. "Playing a waltz beautifully and effortlessly is no easy feat." He consistently delivers, so much so that audiences often can't resist the urge to dance together.

Rieu's love for the waltz dates back to his childhood. His father was a conductor, and he would play Johann Strauss's (son) Blue Danube waltz as an encore, lifting the somber atmosphere and sparking smiles.

A Difficult Youth

André Rieu's youth was marked by struggles. His father was strict and expected a lot. However, the love for music never waned in Rieu. Instead, these challenges motivated him to turn music into a profession. "My parents never appreciated my style of music," he admits. He values audience interaction, preferring to engage with them, rather than standing on a pedestal.

It took time, but Rieu found a way to heal his past wounds. "Era de limpieza," he called it, a Spanish phrase meaning clearing up the mess. He did it alongside his wife Marjorie, a second-generation Dutchwoman with a Jewish refugee mother from Berlin. They've been together for 50 years, have two sons. "Family is the bedrock of everything," he says, happy with their shared experiences.

As a celebrity, Rieu's home is a 15th-century castle in Maastricht, believed to have been home to D'Artagnan, one of the Three Musketeers. His love for music and the violin remained, beating strongly in his heart.

Now, Rieu's repertoire extends beyond waltzes, including opera, musicals, film, and pop. His favorites include Queen and Bruce Springsteen.

From Favorite to Superstar

Rieu was almost as popular as Springsteen itself, in his prime. He has given over 3000 concerts in 45 countries, boasts millions of followers on social media, packs football stadiums, and has sold over 40 million albums. André Rieu is also a multi-million dollar family business.

Rieu shares a special connection with Germany. His wife, a former German teacher, continues to correct his German. And on stage, the Maestro gets a roaring response in various languages, seamlessly combining Mozart and musicals, ABBA and Johann Strauss. Lighthearted, easy, and always sprinkled with humor.

In 2023, Rieu brought young Dutch talent Emma Kok on stage. The 15-year-old's performance touched the hearts of the crowd, marking the beginning of her career.

In contrast to André Rieu's classical music renditions, some might prefer the beats of hip hop music.

However, Rieu's dedication to his craft and his love for music have left an impact on a wide range of genres, including potentially inspiring new hip hop artists.

