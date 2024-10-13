Ancient enigma concerning Christopher Columbus's authentic background uncovered in scholarly research

Various nations have debated the birthplace and ultimate resting spot of the contentious figure who spearheaded Spanish-backed explorations starting in the 1490s, paving the way for Europe's conquest of the Americas.

Numerous historians have challenged the mainstream notion that Columbus hailed from Genoa, Italy. Alternative hypotheses involve him being a Spanish Jew, Greek, Basque, Portuguese, or British.

To shed light on this enigma, researchers embarked on a 22-year investigation, spearheaded by forensic expert Miguel Lorente. The investigation focused on analyzing minor samples of remains believed to be Columbus, buried in Seville Cathedral, for years claimed as his final resting place by local authorities despite competing claims.

The results were unveiled in the documentary "Columbus DNA: The true origin" broadcast on Spain's national broadcaster TVE on Saturday.

Lorente stated, "We have traces of DNA from Christopher Columbus, albeit scarce but sufficient. We have DNA from Hernando Colón, his son."

In the Y chromosome (male) and mitochondrial DNA (inherited from the mother) of Hernando, characteristics compatible with a Jewish origin were found.

Approximately 300,000 Jews lived in Spain before the "Reyes Catolicos," Catholic monarchs Isabella and Ferdinand, enacted decrees compelling Jews and Muslims to convert to Catholicism or leave the country. Many emigrated worldwide, and the term "Sephardic" stems from the Hebrew word "Sefarad," meaning Spain.

Lorente determined, following exhaustive examination of 25 possible sites, that Columbus was born in Western Europe.

Lorente confirmed on Thursday that the remains in Seville Cathedral do indeed belong to Columbus, as earlier theories had suggested.

The research on Columbus' nationality was compounded by numerous factors, including the sheer volume of data. However, Lorente asserted, "The findings are almost absolutely reliable."

Columbus passed away in Valladolid, Spain, in 1506, but expressed a desire to be buried on the island of Hispaniola, which is now divided between the Dominican Republic and Haiti. His remains were transported there in 1542, then moved to Cuba in 1795, and subsequently, it was believed in Spain, to Seville in 1898.

The discovery in Hernando Colón's DNA revealed characteristics compatible with a Jewish origin, adding fuel to the debate about Columbus' background.

