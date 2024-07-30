Basic supply - Analysis shows wide regional differences in electricity prices

Electricity prices in the default supply vary significantly across federal states, according to the comparison portal Verivox. While an average household in Thuringia pays around 2,026 euros per year, in the cheapest state of Bremen it's only 1,537 euros, Verivox reported. The analysis was based on three-person households with an annual consumption of 4,000 kilowatt hours.

"The significant differences in electricity prices between the federal states can be partly attributed to the varying grid fees," explained energy expert Thorsten Storck from Verivox. This depends on factors such as the area, the number of power connections, and the expansion of renewable energies. Procurement costs also play a role. "Power suppliers who have paid high wholesale prices also demand more from their customers."

Besides Thuringia, the prices of regional power suppliers are particularly high in Saarland (1,892 euros), Schleswig-Holstein (1,850 euros), and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern (1,849 euros). Apart from Bremen, it's also cheap in Lower Saxony (1,692 euros), Bavaria (1,710 euros), and Hesse (1,735 euros).

