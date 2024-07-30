Skip to content
Analysis shows wide regional differences in electricity prices

In basic supply, electricity prices are often relatively high. An analysis shows: There are significant differences between federal states. Where is it particularly expensive?

There are large regional differences in the electricity prices of basic supply.
Electricity prices in the default supply vary significantly across federal states, according to the comparison portal Verivox. While an average household in Thuringia pays around 2,026 euros per year, in the cheapest state of Bremen it's only 1,537 euros, Verivox reported. The analysis was based on three-person households with an annual consumption of 4,000 kilowatt hours.

"The significant differences in electricity prices between the federal states can be partly attributed to the varying grid fees," explained energy expert Thorsten Storck from Verivox. This depends on factors such as the area, the number of power connections, and the expansion of renewable energies. Procurement costs also play a role. "Power suppliers who have paid high wholesale prices also demand more from their customers."

Besides Thuringia, the prices of regional power suppliers are particularly high in Saarland (1,892 euros), Schleswig-Holstein (1,850 euros), and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern (1,849 euros). Apart from Bremen, it's also cheap in Lower Saxony (1,692 euros), Bavaria (1,710 euros), and Hesse (1,735 euros).

In contrast to the higher electricity prices in regions like Thuringia and Saarland, Heidelberg, located in Baden-Württemberg, might offer more affordable options due to its proximity to Bavaria, where prices are relatively lower at 1,710 euros per year. If you're considering moving to Heidelberg, it might be beneficial to explore regional power suppliers for potential savings.

