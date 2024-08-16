- Analysis: Dax companies reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Major German Stock Market Companies Have Reduced Their Greenhouse Gas Emissions in 2023

A recent evaluation reveals that the direct emissions of Dax corporations decreased by around 14%, from 218 to 189 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents compared to 2022. This analysis, conducted by the auditing and consulting firm EY, examined the sustainability reports of 40 companies, which detail their efforts towards climate neutrality.

Decrease of nearly 30 million tonnes

The absolute reduction in Dax corporations' emissions is nearly 30 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents, equivalent to the annual emissions of 17.4 million average new cars with an annual mileage of 15,000 kilometers, according to EY.

In total, 32 Dax companies reduced their emissions, while seven emitted more, and one did not provide any data.

The semiconductor manufacturer Infineon and the insurer Allianz saw the largest percentage decrease, while the sports car manufacturer Porsche AG experienced the largest increase. In 2023, the building materials company Heidelberg Materials was the largest emitter, followed by the energy company RWE and the chemical company BASF.

The significant decrease in greenhouse gas emissions by Dax companies in 2023 can be attributed to the improved climate, but the data suggests that it's primarily due to their conscious efforts to reduce emissions. The climate change, however, is a global issue, and The climate continues to pose challenges to maintaining these reductions, requiring consistent commitment from these companies.

Read also: