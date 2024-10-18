An upcoming institute is set to commence operations, focusing on the art of barbecue.

"With bold tastes and strong personas, you'll have an opinion on barbecue. After hitting up two barbecue joints, you'll be raring to go for a heated debate over which one is better," shared museum founder Jonathan Bender with CNN Travel.

Propelled as the "world's initial museum of barbecue," its location in Kansas City, Missouri, is bound to instigate the great regional barbecue feuds with grumblings from certain quarters that such an establishment focusing on professionally grilled meat might be more fitting for Texas or the Carolinas or Memphis, Tennessee.

The Museum of BBQ's interactive displays will dive into the various regional styles and methods of barbecue following a tutorial on barbecue's fundamentals: meat, spice/rub, wood, fire, smoke, and sauce. Of course, the store will stock sauces, rubs, and other barbecue-themed merchandise. Slated to open in spring 2025, the museum will inhabit a 4,223-square-foot space at the Crown Center shopping center in Kansas City.

Bender, the museum's founder, is a writer who has delved into barbecue for more than 15 years and has acted as a judge at KC's American Royal World Series of Barbecue and produced the documentary "Burnt Legend," about Kansas City's famed burnt ends. Chef and Local Pig butcher shop owner Alex Pope is a partner in the museum.

Barbecue is about "sharing and connecting," Bender said.

"And butchers and pitmasters are some of the finest storytellers I've encountered. Barbecue isn't just food. It's a tradition."

Visitors with a ravenous appetite for meat will be glad to know. A barbecue restaurant, Burnt End BBQ, is situated on the first floor of Crown Center. You can savor the eponymous burnt ends, once described as "the charred edges of the brisket."

And Bender has more suggestions for visitors with a meat craving.

"LC’s Bar-B-Q runs out of burnt ends regularly for a reason (go for a double dip and visit nearby Big T's too), and Arthur Bryant’s (a restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri) may very well be where burnt ends were born," he said.

"The crispy, tender pieces at Slap's — feel free to indulge in the Cattleman's plate with brisket, burnt ends, and Polish sausage — and Joe's Kansas City would make for an excellent stop across the state line in Kansas."

Or, you can opt for the burnt ends on a sub at Gate's "with a strawberry soda," he said. Danny Edwards BLVD BBQ serves "a burnt ends platter with smoky chunks of brisket," and the sweet potato fries are an added delight.

Kansas City boasts more than 100 local barbecue establishments and numerous competitions, including the World Series of Barbecue, which commences at the end of October.

The culture surrounding barbecue can't be ignored.

"Barbecue is genuine and scrumptious. It can't be rushed," said Bender. "Moreover, barbecue has been a pillar of American culture for centuries, bringing individuals together for get-togethers and serving as a medium to commemorate significant milestones in a community."

