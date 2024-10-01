An upcoming comet is set to become noticeable without the need for any telescopic aid.

It's not just for stargazing fanatics that mid-October offers an intriguing sight in the night sky. The comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas is making its way towards Earth and can be observed with the human eye alone. Having already crossed the sun, its tail may stand out notably.

Hailing from the farthest corners of our solar system, this celestial guest is set to become easily visible from Germany with the naked eye. Sometimes referred to as C/2023 A3, comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas is currently heading towards Earth. Initially, spotting it from Germany is more suited to seasoned amateur astronomers, as noted by Carolin Liefke from the Haus der Astronomie in Heidelberg. From the beginning of the week through to the weekend, this cosmic entity can be seen in the east before sunrise, with visibility improving as the days progress.

Thanks to its approach: Between the 5th or 6th of October, the comet will vanish from the dawn sky and move near the sun for a few days before reappearing in the evening sky. Its path will intersect with the view of the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) during this phase. The observance is only achievable through the satellite since the blinding sun is concealed by a disc in the image's center during recording.

Around the 11th of October, the visitor should be easily spotted in Germany with the naked eye – an unobstructed view towards the west in the evening twilight is ideal, particularly from a dimly lit location. Given that the comet has recently passed by the sun and is consequently shedding a significant amount of material, its tail could appear particularly radiant, suggests Liefke.

The optimal viewing period is expected from the 12th to the 14th. On the 13th, the comet will reach its closest point to Earth at approximately 70 million kilometers – around half the distance between Earth and the sun. From November onwards, it is unlikely to remain visible to the naked eye. However, the exact visibility can't be predicted with cast-iron certainty, stresses Liefke.

Tsuchinshan-Atlas was first identified at the start of 2023 – its moniker owes its origins to the telescope facilities in China and South Africa that initially caught sight of it. This celestial entity falls under the category of non-periodic comets, which if they return at all, do so after much longer intervals of time. "Tsuchinshan-Atlas seems unlikely to return in the near future," remarks Liefke. Originating from the Oort cloud, an expanse of scattered objects located at the outermost edges of our solar system, the last time a similar level of brightness was observed was during the summer of 2020 by the comet Neowise (C/2020 F3).

