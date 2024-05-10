An Israeli musician advances to the European Song Contest finals.

Over 10,000 protesters expressed their disapproval of Eden Golan's performance at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), but the Israeli singer and her audience remained unfazed, propelling her into the final. Despite the odds, an artist favored by the bookmakers stands a chance of winning.

In the semi-finals of the ESC, Israel, along with Switzerland's Nemo, the Netherlands, and several other countries, advanced to the final round on Saturday. Denmark and Belgium chose not to participate in the event.

At the verge of Eden Golan's performance, the protest against Israel peaked nearby, with around 10,000-12,000 participating in a pro-Palestinian demonstration. They demanded Israel's expulsion from the ESC, claiming that the country's actions in Gaza were unjust, urging a boycott.

Undeterred by the protests, the 20-year-old Golan received a warm reception in the hall for her Hurricane rendition. The boycott didn't sit well with the viewers either; as the audience alone decides who moves on to the ESC final in the semi-finals, the protests likely had no effect on her progression.

Betting agencies view Golan as having a top ten chance. However, the Croatian singer Baby Lasagna, who qualified in the first semi-final, is the current favorite based on bets.

Switzerland's Nemo placed second in the bookmakers' rankings, having advanced to the final phase with their rap/opera fusion, drawing comparisons to Queen's iconic song "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Other artists also joined Nemo in the finals: Joost Klein from the Netherlands, Kaleen from Austria, Latvia, Norway, Greece, Estonia, Georgia, and Armenia. Denmark, Malta, Albania, the Czech Republic, San Marino, and Belgium were cut.

Isaak, representing Germany with the song "Always on the Run," received negative attention with his 19th place ranking in the betting shops. Isaak, 29, has faced predictions of failure, with previous disappointing results from Germany. However, Germany has finished last place in the past two years, increasing the pressure on Isaak to deliver a better outcome this time.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) established the ESC as the most prestigious music competition, stipulating it to be apolitical. The organizers are keen on ensuring that the protests against Israel don't infiltrate the show. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing his dismay over the unfortunate wave of anti-Semitism in Malmö, sent a message of encouragement to Golan, praising her for standing up to the bigotry.

Subpart: ESC-Lowdown

In the first semi-final, Croatia's Baby Lasagna satisfied the bookies, topping as the clear favorite to win the Eurovision Song Contest. By advancing through the second semi-final, Nemo follows up as a strong contender, having performed impeccably both vocally and theatrically.

Nemo's opera/rap fusion carries a whiff of Queen's global hit "Bohemian Rhapsody," recognized for its high artistic merit.

As the show's sponsor, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has promised a show devoid of politics. Nevertheless, the protest against Israel is a cause for worry and extra caution, with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labeling the demonstrations in Malmö as an "appalling wave of anti-Semitism."

In a message to Eden Golan, Netanyahu wished her luck, attributing her success to her courage in the face of bigotry.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de