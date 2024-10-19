FC Kaiserslautern stuffs its losing streak in the 2nd Bundesliga, thanks to a fortunate turn of events and some help from the opposition keeper. The Red Devils emerge victorious with a 3-0 (1:0) scoreline against previously undefeated SC Paderborn, avoiding a slide into the relegation zone after a five-game winless streak.

An intriguing objective spares the initial FC Kaiserslautern

Ragnar Ache (30.), Luca Sirch (87.), and Marlon Ritter (90.) found the back of the net for manager Markus Anfang's team, notching its first home win of the season at the Betzenberg. Paderborn missed the opportunity to briefly take second place due to its first loss of the campaign. To add insult to injury, Laurin Curda was sent off following a brawl (90.+4).

FCK's managing director, Thomas Hengen, had issued a warning to the players in light of their losing streak. Kaiserslautern leveraged a strong defense in the first half, and luck played a role when the ball slipped past SCP's keeper Pelle Boevink, landing at Ache's feet for an easy tap-in.

Even in the second half, Kaiserslautern's defense held firm despite mounting pressure from Paderborn. Sebastian Klaas (60.), Filip Bilbija with a header against the post (71.), and Adriano Grimaldi (84.) missed golden opportunities to draw level. Sirch and Ritter ultimately clinched the win late on, and Paderborn's Curda received a red card in the dying moments of the game following a heated scuffle.

FC Kaiserslautern's victory over SC Paderborn 07 marked a significant turnaround in their fortune, as they secured a 3-0 win and moved away from the relegation zone. Despite their best efforts, SC Paderborn 07 missed several chances to equalize, including opportunities for Sebastian Klaas, Filip Bilbija, and Adriano Grimaldi, and ultimately ended up losing their first match of the season.

Read also: