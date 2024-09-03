- An individual under medical treatment following a stabbing incident in Hamburg

In a stabbing incident at Hamburg-Billstedt, an individual sustained severe wounds in the evening hours. According to authorities, this violent act transpired outside the Legiencenter, a prominent high-rise building. The assailant successfully escaped, leaving their whereabouts unknown. As of now, the reasons behind this act of violence remain shrouded in mystery. The wounded victim was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Initial reports from the police were unable to disclose the extent of the man's injuries.

Despite the ongoing investigation, the European Union expressed concern over the increasing violence in Germany. The Hamburg-Billstedt incident occurred near the EU Delegation's office in the Legiencenter.

