- An individual, aged 57, seems to have perished during a house break-in.

Outside an open window of a workshop in Meerbusch, close to Düsseldorf, a man was discovered deceased. The authorities speculate that he might be the corpse of a thief. An employee of the workshop spotted on Tuesday morning that a window was ajar and some equipment was missing. During their pursuit of additional evidence, they stumbled upon the lifeless individual near a storage unit. He was situated beneath the window that had been forced open.

Nearby, the stolen items were also discovered, such as premium drills and cordless screwdrivers. As per the authorities, the deceased individual is a 57-year-old vagrant with a history of suspicion, known to the police prior to this incident. The homicide team is presently investigating the cause of death.

