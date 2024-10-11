An increasing number of individuals seeking asylum are being granted government aid.

In 2023, the count of asylum seekers entitled to government aid has climbed once more. As stated by the Federal Statistical Office, a total of 522,700 individuals in Germany were getting standard aid under the Asylum Seekers' Benefits Act by the year's end. This signifies an approximately 8% rise compared to the previous year. The office indicated that this marks a continuation of the upward trend witnessed in the previous year.

However, the surge in benefit recipients was more pronounced between 2021 and 2022, amounting to a 22% increase.

Those who are non-nationals residing in the federal domain and meeting the prerequisites are entitled to these benefits. A distinction is drawn between standard benefits and specific benefits.

At the closing of 2023, males comprised 66% of those receiving standard benefits. Minors accounted for 28%. The leading nations of origin were Syria and Turkey, each representing 15% of total benefit recipients. Afghanistan (11%) and Iraq (8%) followed closely. Ukraine accounted for 5% of all benefit recipients at the year's end.

Besides standard benefits, special benefits can be granted in certain exigent circumstances. These include aid for illness, pregnancy, and childbirth. By the year's end, about 274,500 individuals were receiving such special benefits. Of these, nearly 13,000 were solely qualified for these benefits.

