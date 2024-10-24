An impending financial dispute is set to ensue between Wooch and Mross.

This isn't shaping up to be a friendly divorce situation. As per the "Bild" newspaper, ex-lovebirds Stefan Mross and Anna-Carina Woitschack encountered each other once more at the Passau Local Court on a recent Wednesday. The splitting couple, who've been officially separated since 2022, had a scheduled meeting to discuss their divorce proceedings. The paper obtained pictures from the court that illustrate a tense and unsettled Mross, the bubbly host of ARD's "Immer wieder sonntags." Sources claim that he departed the courthouse with a grim expression after only forty minutes.

A potential reason behind Mross's apparent agitation is the lack of an agreement between him and Woitschack, as reported by the "Bild." According to the same source, Woitschack's legal representative, who has appeared on RTL's "Die Verräter," required Mross to supply a financial statement, a request he has allegedly failed to fulfill appropriately.

The "Bild" hints that Woitschack doesn't seek alimony from her ex but instead wants a singular payment shoehorned into their split, with Mross expected to specify the amount to secure a respectful departure. However, Mross reportedly brought up his current financial predicament during the hearing, claiming that he's strapped for cash and, consequently, unable to make the required payment.

Financial Struggles for Mross

As per the "Bild" investigation, Mross earns 20,000 euros per show but, regrettably, "Immer wieder sonntags" will not be airing this year, and any sequels are not slated until 2025. Alongside his concert tours, his TV earnings make up his entire income. Moreover, Mross is still required to make child support payments to his second wife, Susanne Schmidt.

The extravagant XXL motorhome that Mross often features on Instagram, boasting a whopping 1.2 million euro price tag, is, according to "Bild," not actually owned by Mross but rather is a promotional loan.

Lastly, the timing of when exactly Mross and Woitschack decided to call it quits is also reportedly part of the financial disputes, with conflicting dates put forth by both parties: Mross cites the summer of 2022, while Woitschack insists it was November of that same year.

The ongoing financial struggles Mross is facing might be contributing to the tension in their divorce proceedings. The divorce and separation between Stefan Mross and Anna-Carina Woitschack have led to numerous financial disagreements, leading to their strained court meetings.

