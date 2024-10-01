An extraordinary maneuver is set to etch Germans into the annals of NFL history.

In the concluding stages, Amon-Ra St. Brown, hailing from German lineage, became the initial German athlete to toss a touchdown pass in the NFL. Contributing to the Detroit Lions' 42-29 triumph over the Seattle Seahawks, the 24-year-old not only threw a touchdown but also scored one himself, contributing significantly to the entertainment aspect of the game. Jared Goff, the quarterback, completed all 18 of his throws and contributed two touchdown passes.

The eventful moment of the night at Ford Field in Detroit occurred during the third quarter. Goff handed the ball to St. Brown, who then chucked it across the field to his teammate. According to ESPN, this was St. Brown's first NFL or college pass attempt.

"I can throw a bit," said St. Brown. "We talked about it several times last season, but we often rescinded the plan. This time, I got the green light, and I knew I was going to throw it." Goff was equally enthused about the play. "I was so jubilant when the call came through. We've been practicing this play for quite some time. I believe it's my first career touchdown catch," said Goff.

"We attempted it in practice on Friday, and the throw was flawless, and I executed it again," said St. Brown, later joking, "I'm the third quarterback. If anything befalls Jared and Hendon Hooker, I'm ready to step in."

Only Two Teams Remain Unbeaten

St. Brown, with a German mother and American father, boosted his touchdown tally to 24 with his spectacular catch with 5 minutes and 23 seconds remaining. This placed him as the uncontested German record holder in the NFL. Now in his fourth season, St. Brown has emerged as one of the league's top performers. Last season, a film crew accompanied him for a Netflix documentary.

The Lions defeated the hitherto invincible Seahawks, claiming their third win in four matches. Only the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs have a superior record, both teams being undefeated after four matches. Seattle and Detroit are among the seven teams with three wins in four games. "We're 3-1 at the halfway mark. We're feeling rather contented. It's good that our offense managed to score over 40 points," said St. Brown. The Lions have a bye week upcoming.

In the earlier Monday game, the Tennessee Titans prevailed over the Miami Dolphins 31-12. This marked the Titans' initial victory of the season, while the Dolphins suffered their third defeat.

St. Brown's impressive throw during the game against the Seahawks was not limited to a simple pass attempt. He also demonstrated his skills in American football by catching a touchdown pass, marking a significant milestone in his career.

In the midst of their impressive season, the Detroit Lions, led by St. Brown's performances, are closely following the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL standings. With a 3-1 record, the Lions are confident and looking forward to their bye week.

Read also: