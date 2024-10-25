An Enticing Program Engaging Both Intellect and Senses

Mexican filmmaker and multiple Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón, following his stint with Netflix, has dipped his toes into another streaming platform with "Disclaimer," now streaming on Apple TV+. With this miniseries, the "Roma" director delivers a mesmerizing spectacle that leaves viewers both enchanted and stimulated. The acting, cinematography, sound, and narrative are all top-notch, with Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, and Australian actress Leila George leaving lasting impressions.

Inspired by the novel of the same name by British author Renée Knight, the seven episodes of "Disclaimer" exert a magnetic pull that viewers find hard to resist. For those who don't shy away from intricate and challenging narratives, this series is not to be missed. It serves as further evidence that compelling and imaginative storytelling is alive and well.

For a comprehensive review of "Disclaimer," be sure to check out the latest episode of the ntv podcast "Oscars & Himbeeren," featuring insights from Ronny Rüsch and Axel Max. Along with that, they discuss the sports documentary "Tommy," the comedy-drama series "Loudermilk," and the disaster film "No Way Up."

