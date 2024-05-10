An engaging art exhibit in New York allows locals to connect with distant strangers 3,000 miles away.

Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gylys' creation, "the Portal," launched on Wednesday and lets people on either side of the Atlantic Ocean communicate through video connections. If you want to witness this, head to Flatiron South Public Plaza at the corner of Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd Street, in New York City, next to the Flatiron Building.

Here, you can see people on Dublin's O'Connell Street in a continuous visual stream. The release explains that Gylys and authorities from New York City and Dublin came up with this idea as a tribute to the ability of art to overcome physical barriers. The project is set to be up until fall of this year, with various cultural events planned near the installations in both cities.

Gylys commented, "Portals are an invitation to connect with people across borders and differences and experience our world as it truly is — united and one." The livestream serves as a window into different locations, enabling individuals to interact beyond their social circles and global barriers, and embracing the wonder of global interconnectedness.

Irish Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste added that Dublin aims for inclusivity, "and the Portals project embodies this, bringing together technology, engineering, and artwork to unify communities from around the world and allowing people to connect beyond their social circles and cultures."

These installations are a continuation of portals crafted by Gylys earlier on. In 2021, the first pair were set up in Vilnius, Lithuania, and Lublin, Poland. Dublin's portal will also link with other installations in Lithuania and Poland starting in July, as noted in de Róiste's statement.

This isn't the first instance of a creative bringing New Yorkers closer to individuals beyond the Atlantic Ocean. In 2008, British artist Paul St. George created the Telectroscope, a 37 feet (11.2 meters) long by 11 feet (3.3 meters) high brass and wood device that facilitated visual communication between New York and London.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com