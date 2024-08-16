An eighty-euro charger delivers two hundred watts of power to six different devices.

The Anker Prime Charger A2683 offers a significant price difference of 25 euros compared to Apple's most potent power adapter, yet it can simultaneously charge six devices with a combined capacity of 200 watts. During real-world testing, this compact station demonstrated its capability to handle this task efficiently, swiftly, and safely.

Many individuals only require charging their smartphone and laptop on a daily basis, rendering a basic power adapter with two connections adequate. However, some users maintain a multitude of devices for professional or personal purposes or require a central charging station for all household members. In such scenarios, the new Anker Prime Charger A2683 can be an excellent choice. For just 80 euros, it can swiftly charge up to six devices, totaling 200 watts (W).

Compact, Attractive, and Well-Equipped

The charging station is only 112 x 76 x 35 millimeters in size, but weighs 563 grams, ensuring stability via its four tiny rubber feet. The sleek, metallic-appearing device is well-crafted and robust, although the outer shell is actually plastic coated with a metallic finish.

All output ports are situated on the front. There are four USB-C ports, each boasting a maximum output of 100 W, and two USB-A ports, each supporting a maximum of 22.5 W. Various configurations are possible for distributing the overall output of 200 W, but the device connected to the USB-C port with the laptop symbol will always take priority.

For instance, two devices can be charged at 100 W each through two USB-C ports. When charging four devices, one can be charged at 100 W, while another USB port delivers 70 W, and the remaining two devices receive 12 W each via the USB-A ports. If all six ports are utilized, one USB-C port will offer 65 W, two others will deliver 45 W each, and the final one will provide 20 W. Both USB-A ports will supply 12.5 W each.

Secure and Efficient

A high-quality charging station with a 200-watt output prioritizes safety by protecting connected devices and itself from overheating and potential fire hazards. To facilitate this, the charger continuously monitors temperature 80 times per second and adjusts the charging power accordingly.

Anker has incorporated gallium nitride (GaN) transistors instead of lithium in its Prime devices since 2018. GaN can withstand higher voltages and temperatures, leading to more compact and energy-efficient devices.

According to Anker, these GaN chargers can convert up to 95 percent of the absorbed energy. The Prime Charger A2683's performance largely confirmed this, particularly at high loads, where efficiency exceeded 90 percent. When charging a single device with low power, efficiency dropped towards 80 percent, but this remains impressive in such circumstances. The measured standby consumption of the power station is 0.3 W, which is acceptable.

Two instances illustrate this: While the station supplied a 60 percent charged battery with 96 W, it consumed 106 W in total. This translates to an efficiency of around 90 percent. For a nearly full battery, the charger provided 31 W, while consuming 38 W in total. Efficiency: 81 percent. For the test, ntv.de primarily used high-quality Anker Prime cables capable of handling high charging currents of 140 to 240 W.

Fortunately, the Anker charging station is compatible with the fast charging standards of major manufacturers. This means that if their devices feature rapid charging capabilities, the charger can likewise expedite charging. This has been demonstrated in practical tests with smartphones or laptops from Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, or Google. Anker also supports popular devices from Sony, Microsoft, and HP.

Notably, the Chinese company does not list Chinese devices, such as those from Huawei, Xiaomi, or Oppo. This is because these manufacturers have designed their own fast charging standards. The charger can still power these devices, but perhaps not as quickly as with the manufacturers' power adapters.

Conclusion

The Anker Prime Charger A2683 is a compact, powerful, and secure charging station. With six ports and a cumulative output of 200W, it often suffices to charge all the devices in a household, and it can also be transported. At 80 euros, this represents excellent value for money.

Even users with numerous devices for professional or personal purposes might find the Anker Prime Charger A2683 beneficial, as it can simultaneously charge up to six devices, including other devices like e-readers, headphones, or smartwatches, with a combined capacity of 200 watts. Its efficiency in handling multiple devices and varied charging needs makes it an ideal choice for households or individuals with various electrical devices.

Moreover, this charger is not limited to supporting popular brands' fast charging standards. It efficiently charges devices from brands like Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, or Google, among others, demonstrating versatility and compatibility, including electrical devices from less commonly listed brands like Sony, Microsoft, and HP.

