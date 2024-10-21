An Australian legislator disparages Prince Charles and gets expelled from the parliamentary chambers.

Rise in Rebellion: Australian Senator Thorne Challenges King Charles III in Parliament

Following King Charles III's address in the Australian Parliament, an unexpected scene unfurled. Indigenous Senator Izzy Thorne, who had previously turned her back during the playing of the British national anthem, "God Save the King," voiced her opposition to the monarch. "You're not my king, you're not our king!" she bellowed out within the chamber. She was subsequently escorted out by security, making a plea, "Return our land, return what you've stolen from our people!"

As British King, Charles also holds the position of Australia's head of state. This marks his 17th visit to Australia, since his recent coronation. Queen Elizabeth II had made a visit to Australia in 2011.

Australians once had the opportunity to replace the British monarch with a president, during a 1999 referendum. However, a majority vote against the required constitutional change was due to disputes about how an Australian head of state should be elected. Current Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese supports a future republican Australia, while opposition leader Peter Dutton prefers maintaining the current system.

Welcomed into Hearts

Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Australia on a Friday, with their official engagements commencing on a Sunday at a service in Sydney. Protests against the monarchy were already evident, with protests continuing in the capital, Canberra. Besides broader concerns about the king still serving as head of state in a parliamentary democracy across the globe, indigenous Australian representatives have called for reparations for the displacement of Aboriginal people during the British colonization era.

On the second day of their trip, Monday, Charles and Camilla have 17 scheduled engagements, as per Australian broadcaster ABC. They paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in conflicts throughout the world, from colonial times, at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Subsequently, they visited Parliament, where they were warmly received by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. "Since your first visit in 1966, Australians have embraced you with affection, as you have welcomed us with your own heart," Albanese said.

This marks Charles' first international trip since revealing his cancer diagnosis a few months ago. He has reportedly put his treatment on hold for this visit. On Wednesday, the couple will journey to the Commonwealth summit in Samoa, a Pacific island nation situated northeast of Fiji. The Commonwealth largely consists of former British colonies.

