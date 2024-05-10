University of Arizona scholar on leave after video of him confronting woman in hijab: Arizona State University is investigating a scholar in the School of Civic and Economic Thought and Leadership after a video emerged showing him confronting and cursing at a woman wearing a hijab during a pro-Israel rally, according to a school spokesperson. The scholar, Jonathan Yudelman, is currently on leave and the university is looking into the incident.

Censure for USC officials: The University of Southern California's Academic Senate passed a resolution on Wednesday to censure its president and provost for their recent decisions regarding the removal of pro-Palestinian protesters and changes to graduation plans. The resolution calls for a task force to be formed to examine administrative decisions and provide a public report.

Students at Columbia University sign letter addressing campus tensions: In response to reported instances of antisemitism on campus, more than 300 Columbia University students signed a letter titled "In Our Name: A Message from Jewish Students at Columbia University". The letter calls out the antisemitic incidents that have prompted Jewish students to stand up for their identities in the face of pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

30+ protesters arrested at George Washington University: Over 30 protesters were arrested early Wednesday morning as the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC, worked to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment on the George Washington University campus. Encampments were also cleared at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

House lawmakers question school officials over antisemitism: During a hearing on Wednesday, school officials from New York City, Berkeley, California, and Montgomery County, Maryland were questioned by House subcommittee members about their handling of alleged antisemitic incidents on their campuses. This is the first congressional hearing to focus on K-12 schools in relation to antisemitism.

Investigation into Arizona State scholar: Arizona State University is examining the actions of a postdoctoral research scholar who was filmed confronting and cursing at a woman wearing a hijab during a pro-Israel rally. The unidentified woman can be heard telling Yudelman, "You're disrespecting my religious boundaries." He responds, "You disrespect my sense of humanity, b-tch." It's unclear when the confrontation took place in relation to the interview Yudelman gave to KPNX, a local news outlet. The university is aware of the allegations against Yudelman and is conducting an investigation.

Censure at University of Southern California: The USC Academic Senate voted to censure the university's president and provost on Wednesday over recent decisions to remove pro-Palestinian protesters from campus and change graduation plans. The resolution urges the creation of a task force to investigate administrative decisions and produce a public report by September 15, 2024.

Hundreds of Columbia University students speak out against antisemitism: Over 300 students at Columbia University signed a letter titled "In Our Name: A Message from Jewish Students at Columbia University" in response to reported cases of antisemitism on campus that have led them to defend their Jewish identities. Columbia has been the center of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses and over 100 people were arrested there last week.

Dozens arrested at George Washington University: The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC, arrested more than 30 protesters at George Washington University as they worked to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment. Encampments were also cleared at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

House subcommittee hears from school officials about antisemitism: House lawmakers questioned school officials from New York City, Berkeley, California, and Montgomery County, Maryland over their responses to antisemitic incidents on their campuses during a hearing on Wednesday. It was the first congressional hearing to focus on K-12 schools and address allegations of antisemitism.

Almost 500 Columbia students have endorsed the "In Our Name" letter, which was circulated online by Columbia lecturer Shai Davidai and others, like Eden Yadegar, leader of Students Supporting Israel at Columbia University.

The letter states that they are regular students, most of whom did not aim to be political campaigners.

"We don't drum and yell catchy chants. We are normal students, attempting to survive exam season like everyone else," the letter reads. "We've been forced into activism and into publicly defending our Jewish identities by those who stigmatize us beneath a veneer of anti-Zionism."

In the letter, students express their pride in Israel and the varied voices of the Jewish community.

"Our affection for Israel doesn't demand mindless political allegiance. It's the other way around." the letter goes on. "If you speak to us over coffee, you'll swiftly realize that our concepts of Israel diverge significantly. We're all motivated by a desire for a brighter future for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

The letter also mentions alleged antisemitic incidents on campus over the past few months.

"Columbia students have chanted 'we don't want Zionists here,' along with 'death to the Zionist State' and 'go back to Poland,' where our ancestors rest in mass graves," the letter says.

"We won't cease stood up for ourselves. We are proud to be Jews, and we are proud to be Zionists," the letter declares before concluding on a hopeful note.

"Although campus may currently be filled with hateful speech and simple divisions now, it's never too late to start mending these splits and start creating rapport across political and spiritual gulfs," the letter continues. "As per our tradition: "Love peace and pursue peace." We hope you will join us in working toward this end – tranquility, truth, and empathy – and help us heal our campus."

CNN's Rob Frehse, Melissa Alonso, and Jillian Sykes all contributed to this article.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com