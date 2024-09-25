An AfD political figure attempted to covertly enter the BSW establishment under the disguise of a wig.

The Alliance for Progress and Social Justice (BSW) is quite selective when it comes to new membership, requiring applicants to have a personal chat. In one such encounter, an unnamed AfD official attempted to slip in, disguised with a fake name and a wig.

The AfD's Olaf Kappelt presented himself as "Hans" to the Saxony and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern coordinator for BSW, Sabine Zimmermann, during a meeting, as per ZDF reports. Kappelt even offered Zimmermann a bottle of white wine. During their chat, he claimed to be a non-party member, which was untrue. Kappelt confessed to ZDF that he was still an AfD member, having been their top candidate in Bremen for the 2021 federal election.

However, Zimmermann's meeting was filmed for a ZDF documentary. A shrewd supporter recognized Kappelt in a chat group, using his unique dental gap as evidence.

Zimmermann emphasizes the importance of scrutiny

"This highlights the significance of vetting the people we work with," Zimmermann stated, speaking to ZDF. BSW is meticulous with its membership process to prevent it from serving as a haven for former AfD members, right-wing extremists, or conspiracy theorists. The party currently has less than 1,000 members.

Kappelt didn't elaborate on his intentions after being busted. In response, the AfD's co-chair Alice Weidel told ZDF she had no knowledge of the incident. "We don't employ those 'Correctiv-Stasi' tactics," Weidel said.

Numerous individuals believed to be AfD members have attempted to register as BSW supporters recently, according to investigative platform Correctiv. At least 25 individuals with ties to the disbanded right-wing extremist wing, as well as former functionaries and office holders of the party, have allegedly signed up. "Supporters actively engage with the party, attend meetings, plan actions, and mainly help during election campaigns," a BSW spokesperson explained to Correctiv. Though they partake in activities, they do not have the same rights as full members.

