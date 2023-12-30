Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsberlinmecklenburg-vorpommernpartiesbaltic sea newspaperfriedrich merzBundestagphilipp amthorheavycdu

Amthor sees his place in Berlin rather than Schwerin

With a view to future elections, Philipp Amthor, a CDU member of the Bundestag from Western Pomerania, sees his place in Berlin rather than Schwerin. "I want Friedrich Merz to become Federal Chancellor and will fight for this with all my heart and soul. My political place is also in the...

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
Philipp Amthor (CDU), Member of the Bundestag, speaks in the Bundestag. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Philipp Amthor (CDU), Member of the Bundestag, speaks in the Bundestag. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

CDU Member of the Bundestag - Amthor sees his place in Berlin rather than Schwerin

With a view to future elections, Philipp Amthor, a CDU member of the Bundestag from Western Pomerania, sees his place in Berlin rather than Schwerin. "I want Friedrich Merz to become Federal Chancellor and will fight for this with all my heart and soul. My political place is also in the Bundestag," the politician told the "Ostsee-Zeitung". The CDU has a very good state parliamentary group in Schwerin under the leadership of Franz-Robert Liskow. "The Schwerin state chancellery should be recaptured from there."

Despite poll results that recently showed the AfD clearly in the lead in the event of state elections in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, followed by the SPD and only then the CDU, Amthor was optimistic: "The CDU poll results are also rising in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and I am firmly convinced that this trend will continue to develop in the right direction."

Among other things, Amthor criticized the citizen's income as anti-benefit. The CDU wants to replace this with a new system that focuses on "work instead of a hammock". The citizen's income is due to be increased in 2024. Supporters point out that the money will secure livelihoods in the face of rising costs, including for employees who top up their wages.

Interview with the "OZ" with payment barrier

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Ski jumper Katharina Schmid from Germany in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Ski jumpers start first two-night tour

The female ski jumpers are competing in the so-called Two Nights Tour for the first time. The first competition is scheduled for Saturday (17:45/ARD and Eurosport) in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The women around three-time world champion Katharina Schmid, formerly Althaus, have been pushing for the...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public

Latest