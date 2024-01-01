Berlin - Amputation injuries: 28 patients in the accident hospital

28 people have now been treated at the Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin (UKB) for serious injuries caused by New Year's Eve fireworks. A 15-year-old boy was treated in the early hours of New Year's Day, according to a hospital spokeswoman. The UKB spoke of "dramatic amputation injuries" in some cases. Two men had lost a hand, the spokeswoman reported.

Blast injuries to the hands and face, serious eye injuries and burns were reported, the clinic said on the online platform X (formerly Twitter). The UKB spokesperson added that people who were watching fireworks being set off were often injured in the eyes. With one exception, all patients were male.

The hospital had significantly increased its operating capacity on New Year's Eve. "Our team of hand surgeons is already warming up for this night's surgical marathon in several operating theaters," the hospital announced on Sunday.

Before New Year's Eve, the hospital had written that the hand surgeons had evaluated serious firework injuries: 97 percent of the firework victims were men, and many injuries were permanent. In the The tip is: "Hands off illegal firecrackers, otherwise hands off."

