Among the wreckage left by Florida's latest hurricanes, a ring remains unclaimed by its rightful owner.

In one of the heaps of misplaced memories, a petite, obscure velvet black box was unearthed, containing a ring and a note tucked inside that stated: "I was 18 when my parents presented it to me."

Now, Joe Kovach, the supervisor overseeing one of the waste disposal sites in Tarpon Springs, Florida, where this box was uncovered, is on a mission to find its owner.

"Everyone seemed to have flung their entire lives onto the curb after the storm when everything flooded. Even my own boss' house had 30 inches (of water) in it, and I witnessed his anguish, realizing the devastating impact it had on everyone," Kovach, an engineer for Pinellas County Public Works, explained to CNN.

"Given the sheer magnitude of the tragedy, if there's just the slightest way I can help, then that's precisely what I aim to do."

A construction worker, who was amassing and compacting debris using an excavator, stumbled upon the ring by observing the box from down below.

"This was the proverbial needle in a haystack without a doubt. For such an item to endure through all that while everything else was utterly soaked and saturated was truly astonishing," Kovach expressed.

Even though the ring was discovered after Hurricane Milton, Kovach is convinced that the treasure had initially vanished amid the wreckage brought about by Hurricane Helene, considering the particular heap of debris that the box originated from, which Pinellas County Public Works is monitoring. Since then, residents from Crystal Beach, Ozona, or Palm Harbor may likely be the ring's true owners, Kovach hypothesized.

On Tuesday, following the contractor's report about the ring, Kovach decided to share a photograph of the box and the note on several local community Facebook groups, asking if it belonged to anyone. He ensured not to include any photos or descriptions of the ring, allowing the rightful owner to correctly identify it. Inscribed on the box's inner lid was the jewelry brand, "The Danbury Mint."

Within a couple of days, the post attracted more than 700 reactions, as local residents shared suggestions on how Kovach might inquire about the ring's rightful owner.

"The responses were overwhelming at times, but in a gratifying manner," Kovach remarked. "The entire community appears to be engrossed and committed to locating the owner."

Kovach's simple gesture of kindness touched the community's heart, which was battling a distressing scenario following back-to-back catastrophic hurricanes - Hurricane Milton trodding paths of life-threatening storm surges, torrential rainfall, and dozens of tornadoes, and Hurricane Helene wreaking havoc among the state's residents only two weeks prior.

At least 23 lives were lost in Florida due to Hurricane Milton, brought about by treacherous storm surges, excessive rainfall, and dozens of tornadoes, exacerbating the suffering inflicted by the previous "once in a lifetime" hurricane, Helene.

"This area has never experienced anything so relentless like that before," Kovach lamented. "Due to the extreme damage inflicted upon the coastal communities, recovery and rebuilding efforts might take quite some time."

Large trucks filled with debris continue to pour in, with each one depositing the remnants of people's lives. Every pile of damp, dismantled junk tells an unique tale of the family and home from where it originated.

Broken armchairs serve as remnants of cherished evenings spent reading, kids' toys - Barbies and radio-controlled cars and action figures - which will never be played with again, and a fanny pack containing family photographs and an arcade game card, as well as a Social Security card whose rightful owner Kovach helped track down.

Kovach's dedication to reuniting people with their belongings following the hurricanes stemmed from a previous act of kindness, when he himself lost his wallet at a concert and the person who found it was able to locate him online.

"I was infinitely grateful for that, so this is like me repaying and extending the same kindness in return," Kovach shared. "When I come across such items, I think about what I can do."

As of now, Kovach has yet to receive any response from the individual who lost their ring, but hopefully, they will - and when they do, he shares his intentions to return their precious treasure personally.

"It would be fantastic," Kovach said affectionately. "I hope we can have a meet and greet, just to witness the joy on their face."

Anyone with information about the ring can reach out to Pinellas County officials directly through their Facebook page.

"Working alongside us at Pinellas County Public Works, Joe Kovach has shown exemplary initiative in his role as an engineer."

"Despite not being the original finder of the ring, Kovach has taken it upon himself to help reunite the treasure with its rightful owner, demonstrating his commitment to the community and its members."

