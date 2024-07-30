Amira Pocher had "mixed feelings" during her divorce

Since Monday, the divorce of Amira and Oliver Pocher has been finalized. In her podcast, the newly divorced woman already spoke about this date beforehand and emphasized once again how much the behavior of Alessandra "Sandy" Meyer-Wölden had hurt her.

The Pocher divorce is now official. The court date, which reportedly took place on Monday afternoon in Cologne, has now been confirmed by Amira Pocher in the new episode of her podcast "Liebes Leben" (exclusively on Podimo). In the episode, which was apparently recorded just hours before the court date, the ex-wife of comedian Oliver Pocher gives insights into her emotional state and becomes emotional.

She is going to the date with "mixed feelings". "I would be lying if I said I wasn't nervous," Pocher said in a conversation with her brother and podcast sidekick Hima Aly. "It's a date I would rather not go to. I know it will be an emotional rollercoaster."

"I'm not a block of ice"

"We had a long, beautiful time together, and many wonderful things came out of it, including our wonderful children," Pocher continued. "To have all that presented in writing and finally in court, that will do something to me. I'm not a block of ice." But she also made it clear: "That doesn't mean there are still feelings, but this person will never be unimportant to me - no matter what they have done or how mean they have been to me. If you've loved each other and had such a long time together, an end is not that easy." She can also imagine: "When everything is divorced on paper, it might all come up again."

In the weeks leading up to the official divorce hearing, there was a back and forth between the two ex-spouses about the issue of the last name. Pocher's ex-wife Alessandra "Sandy" Meyer-Wölden also got involved. Amira Pocher is particularly disappointed and feels betrayed by her, as she now admits in the podcast.

What seems to bother her the most is the feeling of being simply replaced as a podcast partner. As a reminder: Amira and Oliver Pocher co-hosted the podcast "Die Pochers hier!" until their separation in August 2023. Shortly after the separation became public, Oliver Pocher continued this podcast with Meyer-Wölden under the title "Die Pochers! Frisch recycelt", using almost the same cover photo.

Podcast "pure harassment"

Amira Pocher sees this action and the podcast as "pure harassment" towards herself. She would have wished for a more respectful treatment from Meyer-Wölden: "That really disappointed me back then," the 31-year-old said. Especially because, from her perspective, "Sandy was always a friend, for whom I was always there, day and night." She even acted as a spokesperson between Oliver Pocher and Meyer-Wölden. "Whenever something was needed, I always jumped in. I did what I could to make sure all the children were doing well." She misses this harmony, "because it was always genuine from my side."

She "really felt a friendship. But friends wouldn't do something like that. I found that hurtful, and I still do," explains Amira Pocher. It also hurts her that Sandy doesn't intervene when Oliver Pocher insults her. Especially because, according to her own statement, she did this in the joint podcast with her ex-husband. "She just laughs all the time," Pocher expresses her disappointment. But now she is looking to the future: "Everyone is looking out for themselves. I'm glad that it's moving forward for me, and that it's moving forward for the two of them."

Amira Pocher expressed her frustration over the RTL podcast "Die Pochers! Frisch recycelt," which her ex-husband Oliver Pocher continues with Alessandra "Sandy" Meyer-Wölden, as she views it as a replacement and a form of harassment towards her.

Despite the RTL platform being primarily known for its Right-To-Left (RTL) broadcasting in Europe, Amira Pocher's use of the term "harassment" in this context refers to the emotional distress and disrespect she feels she has experienced.

Read also: