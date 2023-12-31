Separation from Oliver Pocher - Amira Pocher goes into detail for the first time: "Whoever is louder is not automatically right"

Christmas is often a chance to get together as a family and reflect. The ex-couple Pocher apparently also had a (small) reconciliation. Oliver Pocher captured his favorite moment of the holiday with a story post on Instagram. He published a screenshot of a FaceTime call between himself and his still-wife Amira. "One of the best moments of this Christmas for me ... Making Amira laugh again," he wrote.

Amira Pocher reconciles with Oliver Pocher

In an interview with the "Bild" newspaper, Amira Pocher hinted that the two had become somewhat closer again. While Oliver Pocher spent Christmas with his ex-wife Alessandra Meyer-Wölden, he and Amira celebrated their son's birthday together a few days later. "Our little one had a wonderful day, and it was also good for us adults to spend some time together again," says the entrepreneur about the family's outing together. Meyer-Wölden was also one of the children's birthday guests. Amira Pocher is also "on the right track" with her.

At the beginning of her relationship with Oliver Pocher, Amira Pocher did everything she could to repair the patchwork family with Meyer-Wölden. A good friendship developed between the two women.

The Pochers themselves had discussed their love break-up for months in their joint podcast, until they fell out in the fall. Oliver Pocher spoke of a loss of trust and raged against the mother of two of his children. Amira Pocher was attacked online. A situation that put a lot of strain on her, as she explains. "Above all, everything that happened in the media, especially of course what was in 'Bild' in this context, was violent and, from my point of view, often went completely over the top. A lot of it hurt me and I took legal action against these things. I'm now trying to shake that off bit by bit," she tells the newspaper.

Rumors about Biyon Kattilathu

In addition to the estranged couple, the online coach Biyon Kattilathu was also at the center of the conflict. And this despite the fact that both Kattilathu and Amira Pocher have denied a relationship. Oliver Pocher repeatedly rails against Kattilathu. "I preferred to say very little publicly about the accusations. Something new came from the other side almost every day, so I had to live with it. But whoever is louder is not automatically right. Looking back, I'm glad that I held back publicly. It was definitely the right decision," says Amira Pocher. "Both Biyon and I have each given an affidavit that there is or was no romantic relationship between us. Unfortunately, I can't make it any clearer than that," she explains.

The make-up artist is not yet sure whether she will keep the surname Pocher. "Our children together have the surname Pocher. That's why I have to think about it carefully. But I think it's basically possible," she says. A turbulent year ends on a somewhat conciliatory note for the Pochers. Who would have thought that possible in October?

