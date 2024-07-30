The Pocher divorce is officially through. The court date, which reportedly took place on Monday afternoon (29th July) in Cologne, has now been confirmed by Amira Pocher (31) in the new episode of her podcast "Liebes Leben" (exclusively on Podimo). In the episode, which appears to have been recorded just hours before the court date, the ex-wife of comedian Oliver Pocher (46) gives insights into her emotional state and becomes emotional.

She goes to the date with "mixed feelings". "I would be lying if I said I wasn't nervous," Pocher says in conversation with her brother and podcast sidekick Hima Aly. "It's a date I would rather not go to. I know it's going to be an emotional rollercoaster."

"We had a long, beautiful time together, and a lot of wonderful things came out of it, including our wonderful children," Pocher continues. "Having all that presented in writing and finally in court will definitely have an effect on me. I'm not made of stone." But she also makes it clear: "That doesn't mean there are still feelings, but that person will never be unimportant to me - no matter what they've done or how mean they've been to me. If you've loved each other and had a long time together, an end isn't that easy." She can also imagine: "When everything is finally divorced on paper, it might all come back up again."

Amira Pocher feels betrayed by Sandy

In the weeks leading up to the official divorce hearing, there was a back-and-forth between the two ex-spouses over the issue of the last name. Alessandra "Sandy" Meyer-Wölden (41), Pocher's ex-wife, also got involved. Amira Pocher is particularly disappointed and feels betrayed by her, as she now admits in the podcast.

What seems to bother her most is the feeling of being simply replaced as a podcast partner. As a reminder: Amira and Oliver Pocher co-hosted the podcast "Die Pochers hier!" until their separation in August 2023. Shortly after the separation was announced, Oliver Pocher continued the podcast with Meyer-Wölden under the title "Die Pochers! Frisch recycelt", using almost the same cover photo.

Amira sees podcast with Sandy as "pure provocation"

Amira Pocher sees the action and the podcast as "pure provocation" against herself. She would have wished for a more respectful treatment from Meyer-Wölden: "That really disappointed me back then," says the 31-year-old. Especially because, from her perspective, Sandy was "always a friend for whom I was always there, day and night". She even acted as a spokesperson between Oliver Pocher and Meyer-Wölden. "If something was needed, I always jumped in. I did what I could to make sure all the children were well." She misses that harmony "because it was always sincere on my part."

She "really felt a friendship. But friends wouldn't do something like that. I found it hurtful, and I still do," explains Amira Pocher. It also hurts her that Sandy doesn't intervene when Oliver Pocher insults her. Especially since Amira claims she did that in the joint podcast with her ex-husband. "She just laughs along," Amira says, disappointed. But she's now looking to the future: "Everyone looks out for themselves. I'm glad it's moving forward for me, and that it's moving forward for the two of them."

Amira's Love for Their Children

"Despite everything that has happened, I will always cherish the momentous time we shared as a family and the wonderful children we raised together," Pocher expresses softly. "Our children are a source of joy and pride for both of us, and I hope they grow up understanding the love we had for each other, despite our separation."

Amira's Sentiments Towards Sandy

Feeling a sense of betrayal, Pocher adds, "I expected more support from Sandy, especially taking into account our past friendship. It's disappointing to see her involvement in the matter and her decision to replace me as a podcast partner, which I found as a direct provocation."

