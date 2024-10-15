Amira Aly strongly disagreed with Pocher's decision to divorce.

Oliver Pocher's divorce hasn't left Amira Aly unaffected. In her podcast, she talks about the emotional turmoil and consultations with psychologists. Her current relationship with her ex is also discussed.

The breakup and eventual divorce from Oliver Pocher have impacted Amira Aly significantly over the past year, leading her to seek psychological aid to navigate her sadness. In the latest episode of her podcast "Liebes Leben" with her brother Hima Aly, she delves into this. She also touches upon her present relationship with her ex-spouse, implying that reconciliation might be a long way off, "It's never monotonous. One day it's good, then not so much the next. There's still no consistency," she confides.

Aly no longer reacts to Pocher's jabs, even a year after their separation. "To be honest, I've grown numb to it all. I don't look, I don't listen, I don't even read it anymore. It's lost its significance," she assertively declares. When her brother brings up Pocher's attacks diminishing, Aly replies, "At least, publicly so!"

Former spouses only interact due to their shared children. "I've been quite active in the past few months, perhaps too much. I forgave too earnestly and tried to maintain normalcy for the kids," Aly recalls. However, this took a heavy toll on her, leading her to flee to Austria for respite: "My energy was completely depleted. My entire body was itching, my eye was twitching, persistently for weeks."

Psychological Counseling After the Relationship Breakdown

During the filming of the game show "Schlag den Star" against Vanessa Mai, which aired in August, Aly experienced a breakdown. Bombarded with messages from Pocher while in makeup, she broke down and admitted, "I need help."

Immediately, Aly sought a therapist and found a fitting one through a connection. "That was incredibly significant for me. From the first session, I felt a tinge of relief, knowing I had someone to lean on," she confides to her brother. Today, her therapy sessions serve as her "me-time," and she recommends it to everyone. "It saved me, these past few months."

Amira Aly and Oliver Pocher were married from 2019 to 2024. Following their separation announcement, they engaged in multiple public disputes. Around a year after Pocher and Aly made their separation public, Pocher confirmed on Instagram in early September that they were "officially divorced."

