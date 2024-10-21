Amidst their surroundings, Ukrainian personnel instruct artillery strikes upon their own defensive position.

In a reported incident, nine soldiers from the Ukrainian Marine Brigade's 36th unit found themselves surrounded by Russian forces during a skirmish. Contrary to expectations, they ordered artillery strikes on their own position instead of surrendering. The situation was dire, as the soldiers held this position to ensure the safe evacuation of their wounded comrades. They were then encircled by Russian troops.

According to reports from the Khorne Group and the 36th Brigade, the soldiers refused to give in and instead requested their command to bombard their location. The brigade shared a drone video on Telegram, allegedly showing the aftermath of the strike, which resulted in a blaze that engulfed the building the soldiers were in. The video caption claimed they used "cluster munitions, high-explosive munitions, and airstrikes."

The headquarters anticipated that the soldiers would not survive the attack, as the building they were sheltering in was engulfed in flames. However, to everyone's surprise, the nine soldiers emerged from the wreckage the following night, having evaded the Russian forces and retreated back to their own lines. They even managed to collect more wounded soldiers along the way. It is reported that several Russian soldiers were killed in the artillery strike. However, these claims remain unverified.

The precise timing of the battle remains unclear. A fact-check by the RTL/ntv verification team confirmed that the drone footage was indeed filmed near Ljubimovka. The 36th Marine Brigade was established in 2015 and played a crucial role in defending Mariupol during the 2022 Russian invasion. The brigade was largely decimated during this time, but later participated in successful Ukrainian counteroffensives in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions. In 2021, they saw action in the Zaporizhzhia region. Since August, parts of the unit have been engaged in the offensive in the Russian region of Kherson.

Despite the expected fatalities, the resilient soldiers managed to endure the intense attack on Ukraine, eventually escaping from the burning building. Their bravery and determination led them to safety, saving additional wounded comrades along the way.

The attack on Ukraine, as depicted in this incident, showcased the soldiers' unwavering resolve and the brutal consequences of the ongoing conflict.

