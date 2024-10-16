Amidst the sorrow of losing the central figure in her existence, Whoopi Goldberg discovered tranquility.

This philosophy has recently become apparent to a "View" co-host, who noticed its influence on her grieving process for her mother, Emma Johnson, who passed away 14 years prior following a stroke. This philosophy contributed to Goldberg's initially feeling like she wasn't mourning appropriately and took some time for her to comprehend the extent of her loss.

At the onset, Goldberg felt like her grieving methods differed, sharing this sentiment during an episode of Anderson Cooper's "All There Is" podcast. Although there's no specific right or wrong way to grieve, Goldberg felt her approach was unique.

During this candid discussion about grief, Goldberg revealed that she struggled to understand why she wasn't more distraught. However, days before their conversation, she uncovered the reasoning behind her emotions.

"There was nothing left unsaid between us, so there was no tension to uncover," Goldberg explained regarding her relationship with her mother. "That traumatic event depicted in movies, where I see people going through, I didn't go through because our bond was strong. I adored and loved her, and she was the center of my world. The same goes for my brother. We communicated our love consistently."

Sadly, Goldberg's brother, Clyde Johnson, succumbed five years after their mother. Realizing she was the last of his immediate family, Goldberg acknowledged that nothing could truly prepare her for the reality of being alone.

Her upbringing instilled this wisdom in her. After her mother completed a two-year mental health treatment at New York's Bellevue Hospital, Goldberg recounted how she didn't recognize her own mother upon her return.

Having a conversation with her mother later on, Goldberg saw the impact her mother's hospital stay had on her perspective on life. Goldberg explained that this experience served as a crucial lesson, helping her understand that nothing lasts forever.

"It was a blessing that happened to me," she remarked. "It gave me the understanding that life's fleeting, which allowed me to develop my perception."

While Goldberg has evolved as a person moving beyond her mother and brother, this transformation hasn't come without its challenges. Despite being a mother and grandmother, she still grappled with the sense of loneliness following her brother's demise.

The question "why did you leave me?" continuously surfaced, leading to an overwhelming sense of isolation amid her ongoing grief that, at one point, even caused her to consider leaving himself. However, the thought of her daughter kept her from acting on these feelings.

Now, Goldberg has entered a stage of grief, where she's looking for joy in the midst of her loss. Part of this quest involves keeping her mother's spirit alive.

"If I can become half the person she was, then I've honored her as I wish to," Goldberg expressed passionately. "She was a true beacon of light."

